Danville man to serve 15 years for killing his infant son

Police arrested Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 22, on Aug. 20, 2020, in connection with the death of his 8-month-old son in June.

DANVILLE, Va. – A 23-year-old Danville man has been sentenced to serve 15 years for killing his infant son in 2020.

On Aug. 20, 2020, Kanyon Wade Guthrie was arrested and charged with felony homicide and felony child abuse in connection with the death of his 8-month-old son.

Police say they began investigating about two months earlier when SOVAH Health alerted them about the little boy’s death.

Back in 2020, police reported that the child’s injuries were consistent with strangulation.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Guthrie pleaded guilty to killing his child. His sentence is broken down below: