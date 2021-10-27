New ‘LOVE’ sign debuts outside a Pulaski County church

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Love is in the air in Pulaski County!

The Tower of Refuge Church teamed up with the Virginia Tourism LOVEworks campaign to place a “LOVE” sign outside the church.

“If Virginia is for Lovers and places all over Virginia build these love signs, shouldn’t the church build one of these signs since we are all about the love of God?,” said Tower of Refuge Pastor, Stacy C. Cope.

This new sign is one of over 275 across the Commonwealth, and they’re all popular photo spots for Virginians as well as visitors.

“You can find love here at Tower of Refuge Church,” Pastor Stacy said. “Let’s share the love!”