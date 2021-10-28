Cloudy icon
Valley Metro offering free rides on Election Day

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Valley Metro in Roanoke wants to make sure people have a way to get to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 2.

On Tuesday, Valley Metro will be fare-free on all fixed-route service and STAR paratransit service.

With the special promotion, the transit service hopes to help community members make their voices heard in Virginia’s general election.

Smart Way and Smart Way Express will remain at the same rate.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact Kevin Price, General Manager for the Greater Roanoke Transit Company (Valley Metro), at 540-613-5523 or send an email to kprice@valleymetro.com.

