ROANOKE, Va. – Soon, you will have a chance to move your feet so others can eat.

Thousands of people are expected to return to Rdowntownoanoke since the Drumstick Dash is back in person.

The race is the Rescue Mission’s biggest fundraiser, providing nearly all the funding they need to feed people.

To pull it off, they also need about 300 volunteers, and so far, only a third of that number has signed up.

“We need a lot of volunteers for the drum stick dash. We also need a lot of volunteers for our other events that happen here at the mission. So for our Thanksgiving feast, our Christmas feast, we need volunteers to cook the food, serve the food, clean up afterwards, and we need that for the dash as well,” said Kevin Berry, community outreach manager for the Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission typically serves around 200,000 meals a year to those in need.

