Votercade rolls through Roanoke to push people to show up to the polls

ROANOKE, Va. – Election Day is just around the corner, so Roanoke NAACP hosted its first “Votercade” to push people to vote.

About 20 cars lined up in the parking lot of Burlington Saturday afternoon to stir up some noise.

With American flag balloons and posters draped over each car, the trail of cars drove through the northwest neighborhoods to encourage people to show up to the polls.

The event was organized by the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Roanoke Branch NAACP.

“But each and every time the doors are open for you to vote you must not walk, run, to cast your ballot,” said Brenda Hale, President of Roanoke Branch NAACP.

People can cast their ballots on Election Day this coming Tuesday.