2 men dead after Saturday shooting in Rocky Mount

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two men are dead following a shooting that happened in Rocky Mount on Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:38 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center was called to the 300 block of Countryside Lane for the report of a shooting.

Police arrived at the scene to find two men outside of the home who had been shot.

Authorities report that 54-year-old David Ray Wyatt, of Rocky Mount, was pronounced dead on the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Terry Allen Hurline, 65, of Rock Mount, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

According to authorities, this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.