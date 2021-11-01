61-year-old man dies in Giles County crash on Route 460

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Giles County.

At about 9:32 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Versa was traveling west along Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway, hitting a culvert before it overturned several times. Police said the car came to a stop upside down on its roof.

Authorities said the driver, 61-year-old, Jeffrey Gibson, of Fort Royal, was transported to LewisGale Medical Center in Blacksburg where he later succumbed to his injuries later that night.

According to police, he was wearing a seatbelt, and fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash.