10 News found viewers over $56,000 during ‘Find Your Money’ event

10 News is helping you Find Your Money

10 News is working for you to help you find your money.

We once again partnered with the Virginia Department of Treasury to reconnect you with your unclaimed property.

During this event, we found our viewers $56,151.77.

Since we’ve started this initiative in 2015, we’ve found our viewers more than $1.3 million.

If you missed your chance to call in and find your money, you can always go to https://vamoneysearch.org/

One of four Virginians have misplaced money or valuables in the Virginia Treasury Department.

The unclaimed money can come from forgotten accounts, life insurance policies, uncashed payroll or refund checks, unclaimed stocks and dividends or tangible items from safe deposit boxes, according to the Virginia Treasury Department.