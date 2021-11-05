Virginia’s Veterans Parade is this Saturday in Roanoke

Roanoke, Va – Veterans Day is coming early to Downtown Roanoke. The annual Virginia’s Veterans Parade takes place on Saturday at 11 a.m.

You can join a number of veterans and community members to honor those who served in the military. The parade marches down Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue.

A number of community groups and leaders will be participating this year including New Freedom Farm, Mission BBQ, Virginia Fire Museum, and local Fire and EMS. WSLS 10 will have members from our team marching in the parade as well.

Bill Hume, The Vice President of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council says this parade means a lot to him and his family. He believes it is important that we take the time to honor those who have served.

“I served in the military from 1984 to 1994 in the Air Force and so did my father in World War II in Korea and I think it is just important that we see, again pay homage to the veterans that have served,” said Hume.

In addition to the parade, you can show up early at 9:30 a.m. to thank a veteran at the Market Building. There will also be fighter jets flying over the city to start the parade.

If you can’t make it to the parade on Saturday, WSLS 10 will broadcast the whole thing on our website from 11 a.m. to noon.