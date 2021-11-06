Authorities searching for suspect after home invasion in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a home invasion in Arrington on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened at about 1:43 p.m. in the 100 Block of Harvey Lane, Arrington, VA and the victim involved in the incident needed to be treated for injuries.

At this time, the suspect is still at large; however, authorities report that this is an isolated incident. There are no known threats to the public related to this incident.

Officials did not provide a description of the subject.