Once-blighted historic Roanoke home restored

A family in need will soon move into a historic Roanoke home.

ROANOKE, Va. – A family in need will soon move into a once-blighted historic home thanks to a Roanoke nonprofit.

The 1800-sq. ft. property on Dale Ave. was in an extreme state of disrepair before it was saved by Restoration Housing.

Friday was the organization held a ribbon-cutting for the restoration project.

We’re told it’s not only an example of early 20th-century architecture but also one of the first houses built by the Belmont Land Company for workers at Norfolk Western.

“It’s a really important piece of Roanoke’s history, to be able to preserve that, preserve part of this neighborhood, have it come to life again with a family living here, that it’s really great to see,’ said Maribeth Mills, Restoration Housing Development Coordinator.