Henry County crash leaves two people dead, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a crash in Henry County last week, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Friday at around 10 a.m. on Route 57 and one-tenth of a mile west of Route 687.

A 2016 Kia Soul was going east when it crossed the centerline and hit a 1999 Lincoln Town Car head-on, police said.

Rico Scales, 34, of Spencer was driving the Kia and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police. Scales was taken to a local hospital where authorities said he later died. The passenger inside the Kia, Kimberly Lawson, 35, was also taken to a local hospital.

Police said Bruce Joyce, 78, of Bassett was driving the Lincoln and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.