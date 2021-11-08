64º
Henry County crash leaves two people dead, police say

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Henry County, Southside, Traffic
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a crash in Henry County last week, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Friday at around 10 a.m. on Route 57 and one-tenth of a mile west of Route 687.

A 2016 Kia Soul was going east when it crossed the centerline and hit a 1999 Lincoln Town Car head-on, police said.

Rico Scales, 34, of Spencer was driving the Kia and was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police. Scales was taken to a local hospital where authorities said he later died. The passenger inside the Kia, Kimberly Lawson, 35, was also taken to a local hospital.

Police said Bruce Joyce, 78, of Bassett was driving the Lincoln and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

