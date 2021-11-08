Woman arrested after breaking into Henry County home, shooting a man, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an argument between acquaintances led to a shooting Sunday night.

At about 9:47 p.m., the Henry County and Martinsville 911 Communication Center received a call that a man was shot in the stomach in an Axton home located at 1316 Robertson Ridge Road.

Henry County deputies responded to the scene and found Terrance Lee Kirby, the man who was shot, and Kristen Nicole Martin. Kirby was flown to a North Carolina medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they later discovered that an acquaintance of Kirby and Martin, 48-year-old Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, of Martinsville, entered the home and pointed a gun at the two of them.

An argument broke out between the three, which led to Pritchett-Newman shooting Kirby, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Pritchett-Newman was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder as well as malicious wounding.

She is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).