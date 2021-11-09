Liberty University files $3M countersuit against former employee for defamation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is suing a former employee for defamation and asking him to turn over all documents or “trade secret” information.

The university filed a countersuit against Scott Lamb for up to $3 million.

Lamb is the university’s former senior vice president of communications and public engagement who sued the school last month, claiming he was fired after calling out leadership for mishandling sexual assaults and rape investigations on campus.

Statement from a university spokesperson:

“The university exhibited extraordinary patience over a period of weeks and made every possible effort to avoid taking this action but Lamb simply continues to make egregious, false claims and to violate the law. We simply had to act to protect the institution’s mission. We will let the lawsuit speak for itself. It speaks clearly and factually. We have absolutely no doubt that in court our claims will be irrefutable.”

Scott responded to the situation on Twitter, saying in part, “...as long as my heart beats and my lungs still have breath, such tactics will not stop the truth from breaking out of Liberty’s conspiracy of silence.”