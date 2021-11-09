Roanoke group starts YouTube series ‘Urban Valor’ to share veterans’ stories, provide resources

As we honor Veterans Day, a Roanoke group is working to help them heal.

Urban Valor, based in Roanoke, is helping veterans take their armor off and not be afraid to talk and reach out for help.

This fall they have launched a YouTube series allowing veterans to share stories that evoke a range of emotions to sharing advice on how to manage everyday things like healthcare and benefits at the Veterans Affairs.

“Our goal of raising the awareness and about to get to the point where we can provide direct monetary assistance to these veterans that can use our help as well,” said Benjamin Shaw.

Shaw’s team is working with a marine combat veteran from California to launch Urban Valor.

They will soon launch a podcast and add more free resources for veterans on their website.

The “Valor” team will also add a donation portal so you can help the veterans who share their stories directly.

Click here to visit their YouTube page.