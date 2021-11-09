46º
Roanoke group starts YouTube series ‘Urban Valor’ to share veterans’ stories, provide resources

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Urban Valor, Veterans
ROANOKE, Va, – As we honor Veterans Day, a Roanoke group is working to help them heal.

Urban Valor, based in Roanoke, is helping veterans take their armor off and not be afraid to talk and reach out for help.

This fall they have launched a YouTube series allowing veterans to share stories that evoke a range of emotions to sharing advice on how to manage everyday things like healthcare and benefits at the Veterans Affairs.

“Our goal of raising the awareness and about to get to the point where we can provide direct monetary assistance to these veterans that can use our help as well,” said Benjamin Shaw.

Shaw’s team is working with a marine combat veteran from California to launch Urban Valor.

They will soon launch a podcast and add more free resources for veterans on their website.

The “Valor” team will also add a donation portal so you can help the veterans who share their stories directly.

Click here to visit their YouTube page.

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020. He anchors 10 News at 6 and 11 on Saturdays and Sundays and you'll also catch him reporting during the week.

