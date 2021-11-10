Central Virginia YMCA receives $2M donation to help renovate downtown Lynchburg facility

The YMCA of Central Virginia announced that it received a $2 million donation to help renovate its facility in downtown Lynchburg.

The new, three-story building will be renamed the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA.

The project is still in the early stages, but it’s expected to be a 23,000-square-foot facility, including a two-story fitness area, an art studio and a learning center for children.

We’re told it’s a long-overdue transformation costing more than $11 million.

The current facility was built in 1956. No word yet on when renovations are expected to be complete.