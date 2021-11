All students are safe at Giles High School amid a lockdown Wednesday morning.

This comes after a threat was made toward the school involving a weapon.

Giles County Public Schools has already alerted Giles Sheriff’s Department representatives and they are currently working with law enforcement to resolve the issue.

Officials say at this time, students are safe and in classrooms.

