Southwest Virginians selected to serve on Governor-elect Youngkin’s transition team

As governor-elect Glenn Youngkin prepares to head to Richmond, several people from Southwest Virginia are helping him prepare for that role.

ROANOKE, Va. – With nearly two months until inauguration day, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is creating a team to help him prepare to take office.

“I think it’s going be a big change in Richmond. Governor-elect Youngkin has made that clear that on day one, he’s ready to go to work,” Transition Team Member Nancy Dye said.

Nancy Dye, of Roanoke, is one of a handful who will help Youngkin pick administrative appointments over the next several weeks.

“We want to make sure that parents have a voice in their schools, and we’re just really about self-determination and building up the strength and resources of our state,” Dye said. Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin and Delegate Kathy Byron of Bedford are also members of the team.

Dye says their perspective will help bring more attention to our half of the state.

“So we’re going to be a great voice as we put together this administration to make sure that our needs down here, our strengths down here are heard in Glenn’s administration,” Dye said.

Inauguration Day is set for January 15, 2022.