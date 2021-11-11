61º
Virginia Tech holds annual Veteran’s Day ceremony

The tradition dates back decades

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

On Thursday, Virginia Tech honored veterans with a ceremony outside its War Memorial chapel.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Thursday.

Local heroes shared their stories of service and reflected on the importance of the holiday. A ceremonial wreath was placed outside the cenotaph.

“Veterans play an important role in our in our history at Virginia Tech and of course they do for the nation as a whole, but particularly in Virginia Tech where we have currently veterans of our employees among our students,” University President Tim Sands said.

The Corps of Cadets will also stand watch at the Pylons. The tradition dates back to the 1980s.

