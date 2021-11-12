Henry County school bus involved in crash for third time this week, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County school bus has been involved in a crash on Friday morning, according to State Police. This is the third time over the past week a Henry County school bus has been involved in an accident.

The head-on collision happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of River Road between the school bus and a food truck, authorities said.

No children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to police.

Authorities said they were unable to disclose any information on injuries at this time.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.