Southwest Virginia communities honored servicemen and women on Veterans Day

Honoring the men and women who serve and protect our country, that’s what Veterans Day is all about. People across Southwest Virginia showed their appreciation for our American heroes.

In Bedford, applause erupted at the National D-Day Memorial as veterans from each branch were honored. One of whom was World War II veteran, 92-year-old Daniel Villarial.

“I’m happy for the fact that people are starting to recognize if it wasn’t for World War II a lot of men wouldn’t be here. It’s joyous to know that people are receptive that the veterans are here and they’re enjoying the fact that they are free,” said Villarial.

Farther east in Downtown Lynchburg, Monument Terrace played the tolling of the bell. For veterans like two-time Purple Heart recipient, Steve Bozeman, it’s an emotional day.

“My four years in the Marine Corps. was the best four years of my life, really. And I’m proud to be a veteran,” said Bozeman.

Down in the New River Valley, Virginia Tech hosted their annual ceremony with the Corps. of Cadets performing a 21 gun salute.

University President, Tim Sands shared the historic ties between Virginia Tech and the military.

“Our motto is ‘Ut Prosim. That I may serve.’ It came out of the Corps. of Cadets in the 1890s,” said Sands. “Back then, historians tell me, and I think this is up for interpretation but that the concept was that, a Virginia Tech member of the Corps. or a Virginia Tech student as we would think of it now, leads from the front. When there is danger ahead of them, they are the first ones to run down the hill,” he explained.