Hundreds of people line up to collect free cannabis seeds in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Looping around a wellness center in downtown Roanoke, hundreds of people were ready to get their hands on free cannabis seeds.

16 West Marketplace was packed with people waiting to select a packet of seeds at WellNest Roanoke.

Across the Commonwealth, seeds are being handed out for free since there is no legal way to buy them in the state just yet.

Virginia Seeds representatives helped educate and explain to people how to grow the seeds and what they can be used for.

“It’s just important for us to be able to meet people where they are because the public has all kinds of different needs,” WellNest Roanoke Owner Valarie Angle said. Whether that’s emotional, medical, spiritual. We want to be there for them. So, this is a great opportunity to do that.”

A limit of 400 packets of seeds were handed out in less than six hours.

Angle said as cannabis becomes more of a tool in holistic healings she encourages the use of products and welcomes them in her store.