Virginia Tech Hokies lead Duke Blue Devils 17-3 at halftime

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Saturday, the Duke Blue Devils hit the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a divisional showdown.

The last time the two teams battled it out on the field was in Oct. 2020 with the Virginia Tech Hokies coming out on top, 38-31. This is the 29th time Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Tech Hokies have faced each other.

At this time, the Hokies lead Duke Blue Devils at the half, 17-3.

This is Virginia Tech’s last home game of the season. If they win, its record would advance to 5-5.