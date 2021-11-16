84-year-old man dies in Nelson County pedestrian crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a senior in Nelson County Monday afternoon.

At about 3:35 p.m., a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on Brookside Lane in Lovingston when it made a left turn onto Front Street, hitting a pedestrian that was standing in the roadway.

State police said 84-year-old Andre Derdyn, of Lovington, died at the scene while the driver, 66-year-old Michael Doucette, of Lynchburg, was not injured in the crash.

Sun glare was a contributing factor in the crash, according to authorities.

Police say no charges will be placed.