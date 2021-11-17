‘There’s nothing else like it here’: The French Farmhouse opens in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday afternoon, a home décor shop opened its doors in downtown Roanoke.

The French Farmhouse ribbon cutting took place at 3 p.m. on Church Ave Southeast between the City Market and Mast General Store.

Inside the shop, customers can find rustic, yet elegant décor—including lighting and furniture. The place is owned by a Franklin County native, Ashley Lawson, who said she’s focused on making the store affordable.

“This is my style to a ‘T.’ When I was shopping around the area, there were only big box stores and boutiques that are more colorful,” she says. “There’s something here for everyone. I’m trying to make it more approachable.”

Lawson plans to launch another business upstairs to host events. It will be called “Rendezvous.”