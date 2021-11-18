Homicide investigation underway after Danville shooting leaves one dead, another injured

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the Rocklawn Avenue area after multiple reports of shots fired nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Rocklawn Avenue. Police say the man, identified as 50-year-old Clarence Martin, was transported to Sovah Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Another person, a 43-year-old Pittsylvania County man, arrived at the same hospital to get treatment for multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. He was transported via helicopter for serious injuries; however, it’s not clear where he was transported.

Police said the initial investigation shows that the two men were shot at the same location on Rocklawn Avenue.

Authorities do not believe this was a random act and are currently not looking for any further suspects.

Martin’s body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Anyone with information or neighbors near the place of the shooting who may have surveillance footage are asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 for the patrol line and 434-799-6508 for investigations.