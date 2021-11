PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – An 80-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said that the accident happened on Thursday around 5 p.m. on Blue Ridge Drive, just south of Spring Road.

Patricia Bowman, 80, of Gretna, was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan north on Blue Ridge Drive when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a culvert and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.