A Roanoke florist is decorating for the White House this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a bucket list dream come true.

A local Roanoke business has announced in a Facebook post that they have been selected to serve as a volunteer holiday decorator at the White House.

Creative Occasions Events Flowers & Gifts, located in Vinton, will help design the White House Christmas tree and other displays for the 2021 holiday season.

Comments congratulate the florist saying, “What an honor for them to have you as a decorator. You never disappoint and I know you will do amazing work,” and, “I can not think of a better person for the job!”

Creative Occasions Events Flowers & Gifts is located at 111 E Lee Avenue, Vinton VA, 24179.