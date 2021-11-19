Blue Ridge Rock Festival to return in 2022 under new management

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival will return in 2022 after much controversy this year but with a major change.

Officials announced on Instagram Friday that next year’s music festival will be led under new ownership and management.

The announcement says this change was made “with the intent to see the vision of ‘The Fan Driven Rock Experience’ fully realized.”

Though management and ownership changes, officials say Jonathan Slye, the original organizer, will continue to work with Blue Ridge Rock Festival to “preserve the essence” of the event. It’s unclear what his role will be.

Other changes include the removal of the “Golden Circle” viewing section, reducing the stages from six to four and no overlapping of main stage performances.

Fans will soon be able to have a voice in other changes as well as which artists are invited to perform, according to the announcement,

The festival will be held on Sept. 8-11.