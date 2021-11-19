Roanoke asking residents for feedback on city services

The City of Roanoke is looking for feedback from residents on how they think the city is doing.

Next week, 500 residents will be selected to complete a survey on what they think about city services, which include trash pickup, social services, street paving and more.

People will be selected by zip code to ensure that answers are equitable among the people who live in Roanoke. After reviewing the survey responses, city leaders hope to gather an idea on what they’re doing well or what could be improved.

“If you see on your phone something that shows up and says, ‘Issues and Answers,’ treat it as a golden ticket because you’ve been selected to respond to this survey,” said Roanoke’s budget manager, Paul Workman.

The results of this survey will be presented to City Council in January.