Health experts hope COVID-19 boosters, kid doses will prevent holiday case surge

Within the past hour, the CDC advisory committee approved COVID-19 booster shots for all U.S. adults.

ROANOKE, Va. – The CDC advisory panel and the FDA approved COVID-19 booster shots for all US adults Friday. The next step: waiting for CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s blessing.

Health leaders, like Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District spokesperson, Christie Wills are hopeful the expansion of eligibility for booster shots will help prevent a COVID case surge during the holiday season.

“We’ve got to learn how to adapt our lives and that includes getting a booster dose,” said Wills. “Some people who will now be fully eligible to get a booster dose, they can choose any vaccine type they would like. They don’t have to just pick the same type of the first cycle they received,” she said.

Another tool now available to fight against the pandemic, COVID-19 vaccines for kids.

10 News spoke with White House Vaccination Coordinator, Dr. Bechara Choucair. He says now is the time to get your child vaccinated.

“We know that if you can get your kids vaccinated this week, they will be fully protected by Christmas, so that is a great incentive to get your kids vaccinated this week,” said Dr. Choucair.

The CDC says while thinking about getting your COVID booster, you can also get vaccinated against other illnesses.

“The CDC is saying you can co-administer vaccines. So you can technically get your flu shot and your COVID-19 vaccine at the same time so you can be protected from both,” said Dr. Choucair.