New River Valley vaccine clinic keeps children’s comfort in mind while receiving COVID-19 shot

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Getting any kind of shot can be scary, especially for kids. This is why a local pharmacy is taking steps to not make the process so frightening.

Thursday, Martin’s Pharmacy hosted a vaccine clinic keeping kids’ comfort in mind.

“We purchased numerous fun band-aids for kids and that’s been a very big hit. The kids love the band-aids. We also have the Radford Highlanders mascot. He’s been a big hit as well. And we have a therapy dog, his name is Lyle. He’s helped a lot of the kids get through their vaccine as well,” said one of the pharmacists with Martin’s, Candice Shay.

Lyle helped kids like Lanaya Robertson who received her first dose of the vaccine. Lanaya’s mom, Leairra Roberston decided to get her daughter vaccinated after her own experience with COVID-19.

“After being sick and seeing how it affected me, I wouldn’t want anyone else to be like that. I would just tell other parents, it’s something that you should do to protect your children and other people around you,” said Leairra.

The kid’s version of the COVID vaccine is a third of the adult dose and is distributed in smaller needles. Research shows the vaccine in kids is about 91% effective.

“It’s safe, there have been plenty of studies. It’s effective. And most kids, we’ve done mostly first doses so far but most kids do perfectly fine, very mild side effects,” said Shay.

Another children’s vaccination clinic is planned for Friday, Nov. 19. Visit the New River Health District’s website to learn more.