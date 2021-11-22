46º
wsls logo

Local News

Police searching for missing 36-year-old man out of Galax

Bobby Ray Neal was last seen on Thursday

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Galax, Missing
Bobby Ray Neal (Galax Police Department)

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Bobby Ray Neal, 36, was last seen in Galax on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the police at 276-236-8101.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email