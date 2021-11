It was originally put up as a Christmas decoration for the holiday shopping season in 1949.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy birthday, Mill Mountain Star! 72 years ago from Tuesday, the star Roanokers know and love lit up the Roanoke skyline for the first time!

The iconic landmark was originally created as a Christmas decoration for the holiday shopping season in 1949.

People loved it so much that it became a popular attraction and even gave Roanoke the nickname the Star City.

It’s now the largest, free-standing, man-made, illuminated star in the world.