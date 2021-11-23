Original organizer of Blue Ridge Rock Festival speaks out after announcement of new management

Jonathan Slye will remain involved, but this go-around, be more focused on securing talent and the marketing.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Plans are underway for the return of Blue Ridge Rock Fest, which will be under new management.

You may remember the organizers of the event in Pittsylvania County faced heavy criticism for issues like traffic, security and parking.

Jonathan Slye, the original organizer, tells 10 News he will still be involved but will work more on scheduling talent and marketing.

“It makes the most sense for me to take a step back and to bring in [help]. I wanted to do that, honestly. I want to bring in. I never wanted to see what happened this year happen, and I don’t want it certainly to continue,” Slye told 10 News Tuesday.

He says any compensation from this year’s event will be honored by the new management.

Fans will also soon have a voice in other changes.