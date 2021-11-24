41º
Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office delivers more than boxes of donated meals this Thanksgiving

“I prayed to the Lord and he answered my prayer, and I’m very happy right now.”

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for help because the crime being committed was that families didn’t have a Thanksgiving meal.

So deputies delivered boxes of donated meals, including turkeys and all the fixings.

“It’s just a great opportunity for us to show our community that we care,” said Lynchburg Sheriff Donald Sloan.

Law enforcement partnered with Lynchburg City Schools and local churches to identify the 32 families in need.

Cathy Carroll received one of those 32 boxes of donated food. She says she’s blessed to now have a homecooked meal.

“[I] prayed to the Lord and he answered my prayer, and I’m very happy right now,” said Carroll.

The sheriff’s office answered another prayer when the 64-year-old told officers she was running out of oil to heat her home.

They paid off the bill.

“Overwhelmed and thankful to the bottom of my heart,” said Carroll.

Now, Carroll will have a warm meal and a warm home this Thanksgiving.

