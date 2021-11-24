Southwest, Central Virginia food banks struggling with rising food prices and supply chain issues

SALEM, Va. – Inflation seems to be affecting everything from gas to the cost of groceries, but it’s also affecting local area food banks.

“When you think about the food prices, we have to buy a lot of food,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia’s President and CEO, Pamela Irvine.

Feeding Southwest Virginia helps to feed about 100,000 people across 26 counties. Irvine says they’re facing even more challenges with current inflation.

“Those food prices affect food we buy and then the families that we work with. It tightens their budget to the point that they have to make tough choices,” she said.

While food prices continue to rise, donations to food banks seem to be dwindling.

“We will probably see a dip, we are hoping we won’t because we depend on those donations,” said Irvine.

United Way of Central Virginia is also dealing with these challenges. Not only inflation but also supply chain issues.

“Right now the price of food is skyrocketing. There are supply chain issues,” said United Way of Central Virginia’s Director of Community Engagement, Dawn Wise.

“We’re ordering food that we’re told may not come in for a couple months,” added Irvine.

Despite obstacles, both Feeding Southwest Virginia and United Way of Central Virginia are ready and able to help people in need of food.

To donate or for help finding food, visit Feeding Southwest Virginia’s website.

To learn more about the United Way of Central Virginia, visit their website.