Wildlife Center of Virginia hosts meal for animals on Thanksgiving

As people across the country prepare meals for Thanksgiving Day, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is preparing for a feast of its own.

WAYNESBORO, Va. – As people across the country prepare meals for Thanksgiving Day, the Wildlife Center of Virginia is preparing for a feast of its own.

Staff spent much of the day preparing food for more than 100 animals ranging from eagles, hawks and owls to turtles, snakes and black bears.

The nonprofit in Waynesboro brought in sick, hurt and orphaned animals from across the state and wanted to treat them to healthy and festive snacks for the holiday.

“We’re getting everything ready to feed all these animals on Thanksgiving although really we do this kind of care every day of the year because the Wildlife Center is here 365 days a year,” said Vice President for Outreach & Education Amanda Nicholson.

The menu includes nuts and fruits and veggies and mealworms, among other things. The center also has a critter cam where you can watch the feast live online.