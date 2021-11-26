Bedford Festival of Trees raising money for local charities

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Area Welcome Center’s annual event supporting local charities is back. The Festival of Trees will go on until Jan. 2.

Thirty organizations are competing in the tree-decorating contest with a story-book theme. For $1, you can vote for your favorite.

All of the money will go to the charity the tree represents. You can vote as many times as you’d like from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We have a lot of chances for folks to acquaint themselves with local businesses they didn’t know where here in Bedford,” Beverly Key said. “Then those charities get a little extra support during the holidays that they really need.”

The center will also have a scavenger hunt, with a chance to win prizes, for kids.