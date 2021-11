AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – At least one person was flown to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries following a crash on Route 29 in Amherst County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened in the 1800 block of North Amherst Highway.

State police report that the car hit a guardrail and overturned.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 10 News for updates.