Destiny: 30 Days of Hope

Destiny has strong Christian values and enjoys participating in church services such as reading the Bible.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Destiny

Twelve-year-old Destiny is a huge animal lover and dreams of becoming a veterinarian.

“If I don’t have an animal in my life, then I don’t even have a life,” said Destiny. “I want to be an animal rescuer. The animals that are out on the streets or the animals that are not taken care of, I want to take care of.”

Destiny has a new love for reading and enjoys suspense, fiction and graphic novels. She also likes to write and has a very active imagination.

“I am writing a story right now. I have two stories that I wrote. It’s a hundred sheets of a composition but I took some out so what I’m doing right now is I’m on page 73.”

Ad

Destiny also enjoys being outside, swimming, playing video games and board games. She’s very social and makes friends easily.

She enjoys school and does well.

“I’m actually pretty smart. Back in my very first school, I would have straight A’s, A’s and B’s. If you got A’s and B’s, we had this little ice cream shop and if you had good scores you could get one free ice cream,” said the 12-year-old.

Destiny has strong Christian values and enjoys participating in church services such as reading the Bible.

Destiny is an average preteen who enjoys company and loves to sing. Could you be this amazing lady’s forever family?

If you have questions about Destiny or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Destiny here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

Ad

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the cost, training, etc in this link.