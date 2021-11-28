Town of Blacksburg calls on community for streetscape design aiming to make streets safer for bicyclists

Gauging ideas on how to make streets safer for bicyclists, the Town of Blacksburg is calling on residents for help.

The town is planning to revamp Progress Street with a design that is more biker and pedestrian-friendly.

With limited space on Main Street and a parking garage coming in five years on Progress Street, the town wants to plan ahead.

Sketches of two alley and three street layout options are available online for the public to analyze.

A survey is available to determine what street features are critical to the community.

“There’s always been some conversations around about Progress Street being a home for bicyclists,” said Town of Blacksburg Assistant to the Town Manager Matt Hanratty. “It’s safer. Particularly, for a more novice bicyclists that may not want to ride down Main Street. And there’s a lot of people who fall in that category.”

The survey will be open till Friday and the responses collected will be used to create a proposal to show town council.