Angels of Assisi continues progress on new animal hospital

Angels of Assisi's new hospital is delayed due to a nationwide supply shortage.

ROANOKE, Va – A nonprofit in Roanoke is one step closer to opening its new home.

Angels of Assisi has been working on its new animal hospital for the better part of the last year.

Due to a delay in supplies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, construction has taken longer than expected.

Members of the nonprofit are certainly ready for the new space.

“It’s definitely a work in progress, but we’re getting there and we’re so excited. The new building will really allow us to help even more animals it’ll be a bigger space so we can take on more cases,” Director of Community Engagement Danya Reynolds said.

There is no clear date on when construction will be completed, the organization is still accepting donations for the project.