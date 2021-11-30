Pittsylvania County issues burn ban amid lack of measurable rainfall

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County announced Tuesday that it will be enacting a burn ban.

Starting at 6 p.m., all open burning will be banned across the county.

Open burning is the burning of materials wherein products of combustion are emitted directly into the ambient air without passing through a stack or chimney from an enclosed chamber.

That includes, but isn’t limited to the burning of leaves, brush and/or other vegetation.

The county said it’s enacting the ban due to the abnormally dry conditions across the county and the expectation for below-normal precipitation in the upcoming forecast.

Violations of this ban are punishable as a Class 1 Misdemeanor, which can be punishable by no more than a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.