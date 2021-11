Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot on Tuesday in Alleghany County.

The incident happened in 1600 block of E Dolly Ann Drive in Covington, according to authorities.

We’re told the boy is being flown to Roanoke for treatment.

Authorities did not release any other details about the shooting.

10 News has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.