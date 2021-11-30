Ty: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Ty

Ty is a young man that loves to be helpful with his foster family.

He enjoys video games and doing activities in the community, but he enjoys doing those things a lot more when he is able to interact with his peers during it.

The 13-year-old is starting to explore different sports to find out which ones he likes.

He takes pride in the way he dresses and enjoys collecting different types of shoes.

Ty enjoys going to school and will often want to return to school even if he had to miss it for an appointment.

Ty is very respectful and often takes redirection well.

He desires to do well in every area of his life and to make the people around him proud. He is a hands-on learner and loves to interact with others. He desires to have a stable and loving environment where he can learn and grow.

Ty has a high level of respect for authority figures and he desires to be an officer or in the military when he gets older.

Ty maintains contact with his mother through weekly phone calls and visitation up to two hours every other month. He enjoys having this contact with her.

If you have questions about Ty or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the cost, training, etc in this link.