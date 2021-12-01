‘Bedford Random Acts of Kindess’ aims to spread holiday cheer

One Bedford man is starting a new initiative to get his community into the holiday spirit.

Chris Morris started “Bedford Random Acts of Kindness” after seeing his community come together at the Christmas parade two years ago.

Morris and his friends go around passing out gift cards to random people. He said most are shocked by the kind gesture and hopes it will inspire others.

“It’s kind of clicked with me that this is kind of what small town is like, people just helping people for no reason. And then over the last year or two, you know, with everything going on, people’s mental illness has kind of taken a hit you don’t know where people are at,” Morris said.

The group plans on continuing to pass out gift cards over the next several weeks. It is currently accepting donations. For more information, you can visit the group’s Facebook page here.