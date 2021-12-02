Gun, ammunition confiscated from Rockbridge County High School student

Rockbridge County High School says they're investigating after a gun was found on campus.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A student at Rockbridge County High School was removed from grounds Thursday afternoon for having weapons on school property.

At about lunchtime, school officials said the administration was alerted that a student may have a weapon on school property.

School administration as well as the School Resource Officer began an immediate investigation, leading to the confiscation of a gun and ammunition. Officials say proper reports to law enforcement were also made.

Preliminary investigation shows the student did not have any intention to use the weapon or cause actual harm at school.

“Bringing a weapon of any kind to school is a very serious matter and appropriate discipline will be imposed at the conclusion of all investigations and assessments,” Rockbridge County Public Schools said in a statement.

Officials said the student was removed from school property as well, but it’s unclear if he’s able to return to school on Friday or to what extent his discipline may be.