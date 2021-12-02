Lynchburg police collecting coats to give away this winter

People in Lynchburg are working together to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – People in Lynchburg are working together to make sure everyone stays warm this winter.

One Community, One Voice dropped off more than 70 donated coats at the police station on Thursday afternoon.

Now, as police officers patrol the Hill City, they’ll be able to better help provide for those in need.

”The police department gets the opportunity to go places we don’t. They see tragedies in places and they see people in places that we don’t even reach. This has been another challenging year for a lot of folks in our community. A lot of folks don’t always have the resources to put forth for simple things we take for granted a lot of times,” said

OCOV is also holding its own coat distribution event.

That will be held on Friday, December 16, at Living Word Ministries 825 Taylor Street from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This event is open to the public.

Ad

If you’re interested in donating monetarily to the One Community, One Voice, click here.