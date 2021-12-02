Three arrested in connection to Lynchburg shooting

(Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va – Lynchburg police have made three arrests in connection to a shooting that took place on Wards Road on November 21.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing a silver sedan leaving the scene, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had been shot and recovered several cartridge casings.

Kendall Dean Simonton, 27, of Madison Heights, is charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II drug

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II drug

Reckless Handling of a firearm

Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

Mackenzie Taylor Brannan, 23, of Madison Heights, is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II drug

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 40, of Salem, is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Attempted Malicious Shooting

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I/II Drug

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits

Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Schedule I/II Drug

Taylor was taken into custody in Salem with the assistance of the Salem Police Department, Roanoke Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.