Three arrested in connection to Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va – Lynchburg police have made three arrests in connection to a shooting that took place on Wards Road on November 21.
Witnesses reported hearing several shots and seeing a silver sedan leaving the scene, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had been shot and recovered several cartridge casings.
Kendall Dean Simonton, 27, of Madison Heights, is charged with the following:
- Armed Robbery
- Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I/II drug
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
- Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II drug
- Reckless Handling of a firearm
- Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits
Mackenzie Taylor Brannan, 23, of Madison Heights, is charged with the following:
- Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II drug
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
Jeriwon Lee Taylor, 40, of Salem, is charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Attempted Malicious Shooting
- Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
- Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I/II Drug
- Reckless Handling of a Firearm
- Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits
- Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Schedule I/II Drug
Taylor was taken into custody in Salem with the assistance of the Salem Police Department, Roanoke Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Officer Ruble at (434) 473-2206 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.